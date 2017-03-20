Minnesota DNR Announces Sign-Up For Frog, Toad Survey
Volunteers are needed to help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources track population changes in the state's 14 frog and toad species as part of an annual survey. "The frog and toad survey would not be possible without the dedication of generous volunteers," said Janine Kohn, project coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|14 hr
|CombOver Donald
|15
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 18
|Disturbing Mayo News
|5
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb '17
|chugs are still pos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC