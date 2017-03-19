Minnesota aims to stem health rate hi...

Minnesota aims to stem health rate hikes, stabilize market

Minnesota Republicans are preparing to plow hundreds of millions dollars into a new program meant to tamp down health insurance costs and ensure plans are offered after years of instability and skyrocketing premiums. The state has grappled with some of the largest rate increases in the nation, driven by higher-than-expected medical costs from a small, severely sick population in the individual market - where residents who aren't covered through employers or by public programs like Medical Assistance get insurance.

