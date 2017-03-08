March storm dumps more than half-foot...

March storm dumps more than half-foot of snow in Minnesota

Read more: The Greenville Sun

Other snowfall reports include more than 5 inches in Windom, 4.5 inches near Currie and 4 inches in Marshall. Forecasters say up to 11 inches of snow could fall in an area from west-central to south-central Minnesota by Monday.

