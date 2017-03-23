March 6 tornado in Minnesota was earliest on state record
The National Weather Service says a tornado that hit a southern Minnesota campground this month was the earliest twister on record in the state. The agency recently conducted a survey that confirmed a tornado tore through the Pihls Park campground northeast of Bricelyn on March 6. The Mankato Free Press reports the weather service initially said the record was broken by a tornado near Clark's Grove, but that twister hit about 30 minutes after the tornado near Bricelyn.
