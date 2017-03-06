Likely tornadoes cause widespread damage in central, southern Minn.
Strong winds and thunderstorms roared across southern and central Minnesota Monday and possibly spawned the earliest tornadoes ever recorded in Minnesota. Twisters were believed to have touched down near Zimmerman and in Clarks Grove.
