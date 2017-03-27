Lethal strain of synthetic heroin has arrived in Minnesota
A new and lethal strain of synthetic heroin resulted in five overdose deaths in Minnesota this year, and officials believe another five undetermined deaths will also be linked to the drug. The five cases are the first confirmed in-state deaths caused by carfentanil, a drug from China that is 100 times more potent than the already dangerous fentanyl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Repeal Explosion
|17
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Wed
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC