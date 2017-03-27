Lethal strain of synthetic heroin has...

Lethal strain of synthetic heroin has arrived in Minnesota

10 hrs ago

A new and lethal strain of synthetic heroin resulted in five overdose deaths in Minnesota this year, and officials believe another five undetermined deaths will also be linked to the drug. The five cases are the first confirmed in-state deaths caused by carfentanil, a drug from China that is 100 times more potent than the already dangerous fentanyl.

