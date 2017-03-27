Lawsuit seeks more freedom for wineries in frosty Minnesota

Two Minnesota wineries sued the state Tuesday to try to overturn a law that requires them to make their products with a majority of grapes grown in Minnesota, a state that's better known for its winters than vineyards. The wineries say the state Farm Wineries Act, which dates from 1980, unconstitutionally hampers their ability to source grapes and juice from elsewhere and use as much of them in their wines as they see fit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.