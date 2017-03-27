Lawsuit seeks more freedom for wineries in frosty Minnesota
Two Minnesota wineries sued the state Tuesday to try to overturn a law that requires them to make their products with a majority of grapes grown in Minnesota, a state that's better known for its winters than vineyards. The wineries say the state Farm Wineries Act, which dates from 1980, unconstitutionally hampers their ability to source grapes and juice from elsewhere and use as much of them in their wines as they see fit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mon
|Arndt
|2
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Mar 25
|BRIGHTONE
|1
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|16
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC