Last in, first out requirement hurts ...

Last in, first out requirement hurts Minnesota schools and students

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesotans generally reject the notion that seniority should be the sole factor in determining whether to retain teachers during layoffs. Polls taken during the past several years show that up to 80 percent of state residents agree that educator effectiveness should be considered in layoff and termination decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... 13 hr Arndt 2
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Mar 25 BRIGHTONE 1
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Mar 25 Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Mar 23 Obama could have WON 273
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 21 Trumptard Abandon... 16
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC