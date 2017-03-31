Jerry Kill on Flecka s a gold minea
Minnesota defensive coordinator and associate head coach Tracy Claeys, right, shown with head coach Jerry Kill in a Dec. 18, 2013 photo, has been named interim head coach for the rest of the season. Former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill took exception to the claim that new Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has to rebuild the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Mar 29
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC