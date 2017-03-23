Industry study finds income lags for ...

Industry study finds income lags for Minnesota's rural hospitals

A new report from the Minnesota Hospital Association shows that rural hospitals repeatedly lagged those in urban areas in terms of median operating income from 2012 to 2015. The report released this week included specific results for 70 health systems across the state, and found that 21 lost money on operations during 2015.

