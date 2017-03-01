In governor's race, St. Paul's Chris Coleman takes on mayoral jinx
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman with his dog, Roscoe, in the living room of his home. ] JEFF WHEELER a [email protected] Chris Coleman is Mr. St. Paul: he was born there, attended Cretin High School, spends weekends at its breweries and bike trails and refers to Minneapolis as a "suburb of St. Paul."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Feb 26
|lolol
|7
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC