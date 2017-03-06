HealthPartners CEO made a difference in Minnesota

As the longtime head of the Twin Cities-based nonprofit, which provides health insurance and medical care, Brainerd proved a steady hand during the tumultuous debate over the Affordable Care Act and its rocky roll out. She served as CEO since 2002 and will leave her successor a HealthPartners that is larger and stronger, thanks in part to the 2012 merger Brainerd engineered with the Park Nicollet health system.

