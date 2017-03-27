Grand jury indicts 3 for $1 million in Medicaid fraud at southern Minnesota clinic
Two drivers and an interpreter serving serve low-income patients seeking mental health services allegedly conspired with the owner of a Northfield clinic to defraud the federal-state Medical Assistance program out of $1 million through false claims over more than three years, according to a federal grand jury indictment unsealed this week. Drivers Isnino A. Mohamud and Mowllid A. Nur are charged alongside interpreter Ayan M. Barsug with conspiracy to commit health care fraud in a 14-count indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
