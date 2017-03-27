Grand jury indicts 3 for $1 million i...

Grand jury indicts 3 for $1 million in Medicaid fraud at southern Minnesota clinic

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Two drivers and an interpreter serving serve low-income patients seeking mental health services allegedly conspired with the owner of a Northfield clinic to defraud the federal-state Medical Assistance program out of $1 million through false claims over more than three years, according to a federal grand jury indictment unsealed this week. Drivers Isnino A. Mohamud and Mowllid A. Nur are charged alongside interpreter Ayan M. Barsug with conspiracy to commit health care fraud in a 14-count indictment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... 5 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mon Arndt 2
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Mar 25 Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Mar 23 Obama could have WON 273
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 21 Trumptard Abandon... 16
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC