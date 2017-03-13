Gov. Walker embraces government sunsh...

Gov. Walker embraces government sunshine, but it's cloudy in Minnesota

12 hrs ago

Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of open government and the First Amendment , was heralded by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker with a March 8 proclamation and executive order designed to make state agencies share more information with the public. Walker, a Republican, ordered agencies to report how many record requests they receive and put frequently requested records online.

