Gov. Walker embraces government sunshine, but it's cloudy in Minnesota
Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of open government and the First Amendment , was heralded by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker with a March 8 proclamation and executive order designed to make state agencies share more information with the public. Walker, a Republican, ordered agencies to report how many record requests they receive and put frequently requested records online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Disturbing Mayo News
|5
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb '17
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC