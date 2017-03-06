Gov. Dayton signs Sunday liquor billTuesday, March 7ST. PAUL, Minn. - ...

Gov. Dayton signs Sunday liquor billT...

Gov. Dayton signs Sunday liquor bill
Tuesday, March 7
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill on Tuesday repealing the decades-old ban. Minnesota liquor stores can open their doors on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning in July.

