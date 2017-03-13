Former Cottage Grove Pastor Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Porn Charges
Forty-seven-year-old William Leonard Helker of Pine City was arrested in October at his home. The arrest came after Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at his home and All Saints Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|5 hr
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|23 hr
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC