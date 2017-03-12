Fishman to resign as US Attorney at Trump's request

Military nude photo scandal; Russian diplomat's cause of death to remain sealed; Married priests in the future for Catholic churches? "It has been the greatest professional experience that I can possibly imagine to have served in this office for the past 7 A1 2 years", Fishman said in a statement. "I want to thank the men and women of the USAO for their dedication and professionalism, day-in and day-out", he stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.