Fatal bat disease spreading in Minnesota
IAZ008>011-019-MNZ087-088-094>096-WIZ032>034-041-042-053>055- 240000- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Chickasaw-Olmsted-Winona- Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse- Monroe-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, New Hampton, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, and Richland Center 508 PM CDT Thu Mar 23 2017 ...Thunderstorms Producing Hail Across the Area... At 5 pm, National Weather Service radar indicates showers and thunderstorms across southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa. Storms will continue developing across western Wisconsin through 7 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|21 hr
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|16
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC