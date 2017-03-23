Fatal bat disease spreading in Minnesota

IAZ008>011-019-MNZ087-088-094>096-WIZ032>034-041-042-053>055- 240000- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Chickasaw-Olmsted-Winona- Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse- Monroe-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, New Hampton, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, and Richland Center 508 PM CDT Thu Mar 23 2017 ...Thunderstorms Producing Hail Across the Area... At 5 pm, National Weather Service radar indicates showers and thunderstorms across southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa. Storms will continue developing across western Wisconsin through 7 pm.

