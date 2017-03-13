Eight women to be named to Minnesota ...

Eight women to be named to Minnesota business hall of fame

2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Rhoda Olsen, CEO of Great Clips, the world's largest hair salon business, and the late "Fritzi" Haskell, the first person to bring foreign wines into the U.S. after Prohibition, are among eight Minnesotans who will be inducted into the Minnesota Women Business Owners Hall of Fame in May. "These are trailblazers whose business achievements and philanthropic contributions are worthy of historic acknowledgment," said Mary Quist-Newins, president of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners . This year's honorees include: CEO Kari Rihm of St. Paul, who took over one of the oldest Kenworth dealers in the U.S. in 2010 after her husband died unexpectedly.

