Disease fatal to bats spreading in Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says white-nose syndrome has been found in Fillmore, Goodhue, Becker, Dakota, St. Louis and Washington counties. WNS, named for the white fungal growth observed on infected bats, is not known to pose a threat to humans or other animals.
