Disease fatal to bats spreading in Mi...

Disease fatal to bats spreading in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KIMT

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says white-nose syndrome has been found in Fillmore, Goodhue, Becker, Dakota, St. Louis and Washington counties. WNS, named for the white fungal growth observed on infected bats, is not known to pose a threat to humans or other animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) 2 hr Shame On Gov Dayton 6
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) 11 hr Obama could have WON 273
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 21 Trumptard Abandon... 16
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Mar 11 Battle Tested 8
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC