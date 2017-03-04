Diocese of New Ulm files for bankruptcy amidst sex abuse lawsuit
The rural diocese is defending 101 lawsuits involving alleged sex abuse by clergy mostly from the 1950s through the 1970s. The Diocese of New Ulm filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection, Jeff Anderson & Associates PA announced today in a press release.
