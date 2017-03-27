Democratic Rep. Tim Walz to run for Minnesota governor
In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., waves during his mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walz said Monday, March 27, 2017, that he is running for governor of his home state of Minnesota in 2018 rather than trying to keep his seat in Congress.
