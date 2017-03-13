Delano announces effort to root out r...

Delano announces effort to root out racism

8 hrs ago

The community is coming together to express support for a black family whose home was burglarized and vandalized with racist slurs. City leaders announced Saturday that a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the City Hall parking lot to launch Delano United, an anti-racism movement spurred by a crime committed this past week against a black family that moved to town in December.

