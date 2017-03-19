Decoding your teen's bedroom
It may look like a messy room, but a mock bedroom at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is meant to teach parents, not frustrate them. Hidden in plain sight are about 150 items that look normal to most of us, but addiction specialists say can be warning signs your child is in trouble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
