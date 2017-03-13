Daudt Moves to Block Pay Raises for M...

Daudt Moves to Block Pay Raises for Minn. Representatives

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDIO

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt is instructing House staff to not issue the $14,000 salary increases recently approved by an independent body. Minnesota voters set the 45 percent raise in motion in November by overwhelmingly approving a constitutional amendment to create a Legislative Salary Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Mar 11 Battle Tested 8
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb '17 chugs are still pos 12
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb '17 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,876 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC