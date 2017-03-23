Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more than $4M from investors
There are 1 comment on the ABA Journal story from 10 hrs ago, titled Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more than $4M from investors. In it, ABA Journal reports that:
A corporate and bankruptcy law professor at the University of Minnesota is accused in a federal indictment of stealing $4.38 million from investors. Edward S. Adams is accused of stealing the money from investors in a company that made laboratory diamonds and in a successor company, report the Minneapolis Star Tribune and TwinCities.com .
#1 5 hrs ago
