Consumer complaints are searchable in Ohio, secret in Minnesota

Sunday's Star Tribune story on the growing secrecy in Minnesota noted that state law allows minimal access to records of the attorney general, the state's chief defender of consumers against bad businesses. Consumer complaints and investigations are off-limits to the public, and that's fine by Attorney General Lori Swanson .

