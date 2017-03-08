Collin Peterson wins annual Minnesota hotdish contest Wednesday,...
MINNEAPOLIS Rep. Collin Peterson bagged his first win at the Minnesota Congressional Hotdish Off Competition with his "Right To Bear Arms Hotdish." "It is an honor to be this year's winner, with a hotdish that recognizes the great outdoors," Peterson said, adding that the bear was shot in Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|6 hr
|Battle Tested
|6
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Feb 26
|lolol
|7
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC