Cheers! Gov. Dayton legalizes Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota
On Tuesday afternoon Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill into law that ends Minnesota's eight-decade ban on Sunday liquor sales. Come July 2, liquor stores will have the option to remain open on Sundays, and you'll have the option of giving them money in exchange for sweet, sweet weekend booze.
