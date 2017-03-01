Charter school enrollment is surging in Minnesota
At charter schools like Athlos Leadership Academy in Brooklyn Park, STRIDE Academy in St. Cloud and Twin Cities Academy High School in St. Paul, student enrollment has skyrocketed, with each adding hundreds of new students over the past five years. The growth at those schools echoes the statewide boom in charter school enrollment, according to enrollment numbers for this school year from the Minnesota Department of Education.
