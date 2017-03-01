Catholic diocese in Minnesota files f...

Catholic diocese in Minnesota files for bankruptcy over sex abuse

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Catholic diocese in Minnesota filed for bankruptcy on Friday, joining more than a dozen other U.S. Catholic districts and religious orders driven to seek protection from creditors by the church's clergy sex abuse scandal. The Roman Catholic Diocese of New Ulm, which is southwest of Minneapolis, said in a statement it will use Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reorganize its finances and produce a plan to pay creditors.

