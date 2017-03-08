Casseroles clash at Franken's annual ...

Casseroles clash at Franken's annual hotdish competition for Minnesotans in Congress

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Would it be Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Minnesota Melting Tot, baked with Laos rice, Swedish meatballs, Ukrainian sausage and lingonberry jam? "That's just classic Minnesota - I think that one's got the edge," Lewis said, during his first visit to Sen. Al Franken's annual hotdish competition on Wednesday, now in its seventh year at the U.S. Capitol. "There is no doubt victory is in my grasp," said Ellison, as a trio of judges sampled casseroles baked by the 10 members of Minnesota' congressional delegation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... 2 hr SirPrize 3
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Feb 26 lolol 7
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC