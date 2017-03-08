Casseroles clash at Franken's annual hotdish competition for Minnesotans in Congress
Would it be Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Minnesota Melting Tot, baked with Laos rice, Swedish meatballs, Ukrainian sausage and lingonberry jam? "That's just classic Minnesota - I think that one's got the edge," Lewis said, during his first visit to Sen. Al Franken's annual hotdish competition on Wednesday, now in its seventh year at the U.S. Capitol. "There is no doubt victory is in my grasp," said Ellison, as a trio of judges sampled casseroles baked by the 10 members of Minnesota' congressional delegation.
