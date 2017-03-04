Capitol history saved

Capitol history saved

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Anjanette Schussler, left, and Charles Rodgers of the Minnesota Historical Society talk about an album of historic photos, depicting the construction of the Minnesota State Capitol, which resides in the State Archives collection in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The old photo album, found in a pile of garbage in the 1950's, chronicles the construction of Minnesota's state Capitol between 1896 and 1905 -- one of the most comprehensive visual records of the project in existence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Fri Privileged Dayton 4
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Feb 26 lolol 7
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC