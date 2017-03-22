Bob Dylan talks a lot about Minnesota in rare straight-forward interview
Bob Dylan didn't show up at the Nobel Prize ceremonies in December but he turned up in a lengthy interview Wednesday night on of all places his own website, www.bobdylan.com . The Hibbing-reared cultural icon is interviewed by veteran music journalist Bill Flanagan, who has worked for various magazines and television networks.
