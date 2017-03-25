Bob Dylan talks a lot about Minnesota in rare straight-forward interview

While one can argue that Dylan's catalogue has been seeing little to no action over the past few years, this isn't entirely true: as he explains so himself, recording these songs constitutes an exercise in interpretation and at the same time he pays them their due for their inspirational value. Dylan is quite cognizant of the passage of time, not just during the course of his life and career, that which predate him and his work: historical events and personalities definitely sound like an object of fascination, as in the passages where he offers observations on early rock and roll and doo-wop music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.