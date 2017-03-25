Bob Dylan talks a lot about Minnesota...

Bob Dylan talks a lot about Minnesota in rare straight-forward interview

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

While one can argue that Dylan's catalogue has been seeing little to no action over the past few years, this isn't entirely true: as he explains so himself, recording these songs constitutes an exercise in interpretation and at the same time he pays them their due for their inspirational value. Dylan is quite cognizant of the passage of time, not just during the course of his life and career, that which predate him and his work: historical events and personalities definitely sound like an object of fascination, as in the passages where he offers observations on early rock and roll and doo-wop music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Sat BRIGHTONE 1
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Sat Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Mar 23 Obama could have WON 273
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 21 Trumptard Abandon... 16
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC