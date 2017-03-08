Black Snake-Enbridge Returns, Tribes Take Action
Line 3, the heart of Enbridge's profit plan, would bring 760,000 barrels of oil down the same pipeline as the ill fated Sandpiper, last year's now defeated Enbridge Line.
