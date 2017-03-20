Auditor asks: Did $761 million produc...

Auditor asks: Did $761 million produce cleaner lakes and streams for Minnesota?

Minnesota has spent $761 million from the state's 2008 Legacy Amendment to clean up and protect lakes and streams, but it's too soon to know whether it's doing any good. But clarity should emerge in the coming years as the state implements a strategic plan tracking changes watershed by watershed, the Office of Legislative Auditor said in a new report Monday.

