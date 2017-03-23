Audit finds some welfare programs mak...

Audit finds some welfare programs make eligibility errors

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Minnesota's legislative auditor has found that some of the state's welfare programs do a poor job of making sure recipients are actually eligible for benefits. An audit released Friday looked at several federally funded programs that help low-income, elderly and disabled residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... 14 hr BRIGHTONE 1
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Sat Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Fri fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Mar 23 Obama could have WON 273
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 21 Trumptard Abandon... 16
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,822,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC