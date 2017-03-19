Ask Donald Trump anything! Parenting tips, legal advice and the one...
Want the secret to raising an Ivanka of your own? Here's the foolproof plan to becoming Father of the Year My wife and I recently had our first child. You are obviously a remarkable father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Disturbing Mayo News
|5
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb '17
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC