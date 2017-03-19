Ask Donald Trump anything! Parenting ...

Ask Donald Trump anything! Parenting tips, legal advice and the one...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Want the secret to raising an Ivanka of your own? Here's the foolproof plan to becoming Father of the Year My wife and I recently had our first child. You are obviously a remarkable father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Sat Disturbing Mayo News 5
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Mar 11 Battle Tested 8
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb '17 chugs are still pos 12
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb '17 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC