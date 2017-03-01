APNewsBreak: GOP health plan could cost Minnesota billions

Minnesota officials are bracing for billions of dollars in additional health care expenses if President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans move ahead with a plan they're considering to replace the... Minnesota officials are bracing for billions of dollars in additional health care expenses if President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans move ahead with a plan they're considering to replace the Affordable Care Act. Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing with a driver about fares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.