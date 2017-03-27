'Agriculture is the backbone of our nation'
A group of mostly local farmers met with Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, at the Capitol to discuss agriculture policy issues during Minnesota Farm Bureau Day on the Hill. From left are Carolyn Olson, of Lyon County; Melinda Groth, of Winona County; Glen Groth, of Winona County; Katie Winslow, of Goodhue County; Craig Nord, of Goodhue County; Duane Alberts, of Dodge County; Goggin; and Keith Allen, of Goodhue County.
