After Minnesota mayora s swindle, weapon arrest, 2 on council want him to resign
At least two city council members of a small northern Minnesota said Monday that they want the mayor to step down after he was arrested earlier this month in a theft case. Crosby Mayor James Hunter, 68, is accused of swindling his lover's husband out of $90,000 through the sale of his business, along with other alleged crimes.
