A gun violence survivor's plea to Minnesota Senator Roger Chamberlain
Shelley Joseph-Kordell was shot to death in the Hennepin County Government Center in 2003. But Chamberlain dismisses her death because it happened "a long time ago."
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
