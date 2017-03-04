6 arrested at Minnesota rally in support of Trump
Six counterprotesters were arrested in St. Paul during a rally in support of President Donald Trump. St. Paul police say five of the arrested face felony riot charges after they allegedly lit fireworks inside the Minnesota State Capitol then ran away.
