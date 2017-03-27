4 Charged in Connection with Human Trafficking Operation in Minnesota, California
Four individuals from Minnesota and Orange County, California, are facing multiple charges of racketeering and sex trafficking after a multi-agency human trafficking investigation. Those charged were 28-year-old Jiang Dongzhou, of Blaine; 48-year-old Jing Hong, of Irvine, California; 49-year-old Sophia Navas, of Chino Hills, California; and 23-year-old Wu Fangyao, of Irvine, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
