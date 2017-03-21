3 Minnesota footballers cleared by school in assault case
Three Minnesota football players were cleared of sexual harassment allegations in the final round of appeals at the school and will be allowed to return to spring practice, while two more had their suspensions in connection with allegations of a sexual assault upheld. Provost Karen Hanson heard the appeals and upheld the decision to remove one-year suspensions for defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., running back Kobe McCrary and quarterback Mark Williams, attorney Ryan Pacyga said Monday night.
