2 charged in largest seizure of untaxed tobacco in MN history Tuesday, March 21
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says two Illinois men are charged in connection to a recent seizure of untaxed tobacco products on a Minnesota interstate the largest known seizure in state history. Mohammad A.M. Abdul Majiid and Iman Gencehan Ugurlu, who are both from Bridgeview, Illinious, were charged with one count each of felony aiding and abetting possession of untaxed tobacco products and one count each of felony aiding and abetting aggravated forgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Trumptard Abandon...
|16
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 18
|Disturbing Mayo News
|5
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb '17
|chugs are still pos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC