2 charged in largest seizure of untaxed tobacco in MN history Tuesday, March 21

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says two Illinois men are charged in connection to a recent seizure of untaxed tobacco products on a Minnesota interstate the largest known seizure in state history. Mohammad A.M. Abdul Majiid and Iman Gencehan Ugurlu, who are both from Bridgeview, Illinious, were charged with one count each of felony aiding and abetting possession of untaxed tobacco products and one count each of felony aiding and abetting aggravated forgery.

