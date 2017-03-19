19 plead guilty in Minnesota-Wisconsin meth ring Monday, March 13
Nineteen people have pleaded guilty in a drug ring that authorities say trafficked 127 pounds of methamphetamine from the Minneapolis area to central Wisconsin communities over a three-year span. U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil in Wisconsin says 14 of the suspects have been sentenced, and the remaining five will be sentenced over the next two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|Your Name
|7
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Sat
|Julia
|10
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Sat
|Battle Tested
|8
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC