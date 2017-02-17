Workplace standards fight at Capitol ...

Workplace standards fight at Capitol raises prospect of local right-to-work laws

18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The push by progressive activists in Minneapolis and other Minnesota cities for laws forcing businesses to raise wages or require sick leave for employees has at least one prominent Republican at the State Capitol warning that conservatives could just as easily try to strip power from labor unions by city ordinance. "Local control of labor ordinances doesn't just mean progressive labor ordinances, it means conservative ones too," said Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington.

