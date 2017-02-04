Winona pilot survives plane crash in southern Minnesota
A family member tells our sister station KTTC that 39-year-old Dan Bass was flying from Duluth to Winona when he suffered carbon monoxide poisoning shortly after take off. Bass was rendered unconscious while the plane was still in the air and auto pilot mode kicked in while the plane was ascending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Thu
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC